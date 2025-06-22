Ebony Stead scores four as Leeds Rhinos beat Barrow Raiders

LEEDS RHINOS 66 BARROW RAIDERS 4

SAM BROCKSOM, West Park, Sunday

AFTER a club-record win last weekend against Warrington, Leeds backed up with another dominant display against outgunned Barrow.

Four tries from fullback Ebony Stead and three from centre Sophie Nuttall were among the Rhinos’ twelve on the afternoon.

However, it was Barrow who broke the deadlock. After dropping the kick-off, Leeds gave away cheap possession and, spreading the ball right, Vanessa Temple crossed with just two minutes on the clock.

That was as good as it got for them, with the Rhinos’ response instant. Two tries each for Stead and Nuttall meant that after 20 minutes, Leeds led 24-4.

And before the first-half hooter sounded, Stead added another try and Evie Cousins raced down the right edge to cross, making the score 36-4 at the break.

Straight after half-time, Stead crossed for her fourth, before youngster Frankie Blakey scampered over from dummy-half and Ella Donnelly also dotted down.

Nuttall’s hat-trick try came with just under half an hour left, followed by a first Super League try for Connie Boyd which lit up the crowd at West Park.

The final try of the afternoon went to Liv Whitehead, who collected a Tally Bryer kick to the corner.

RHINOS: 2 Ebony Stead, 18 Liv Whitehead, 5 Sophie Nuttall, 4 Evie Cousins, 24 Tally Bryer, 6 Mel Howard, 7 Ruby Walker, 10 Izzy Northrop, 14 Ruby Bruce, 15 Ella Donnelly, 12 Shannon Brown, 11 Lucy Murray, 16 Kaiya Glynn. Subs (all used): 23 Frankie Blakey, 20 Elle Frain, 27 Jess Sharp, 22 Connie Boyd

Tries: Stead (6, 12, 35, 41), Nuttall (8, 18, 53), Cousins (32), Blakey (45), Donnelly (48), Boyd (57), Whitehead (72); Goals: Howard 7/9, Bryer 2/3

RAIDERS: 16 Charlotte Todhunter, 5 Chloe Capstick, 3 Maddie Neale, 8 Kelly Friend, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 22 Jodie Crawford, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 11 Emily Stirzaker, 1 Vanessa Temple, 13 Nicole Stewart. Subs (all used): 15 Leah Cottier, 12 Leah Clough, 28 Imogen Smillie, 24 Becca Harley

Tries: Temple (2); Goals: Stewart 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 12-4, 18-4, 24-4, 30-4, 36-4; 42-4, 48-4, 52-4, 56-4, 62-4, 66-4

Half-time: 36–4