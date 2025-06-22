Grace Banks stars as Wigan Warriors thrash Leigh Leopards

WIGAN WARRIORS 60 LEIGH LEOPARDS 6

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Robin Park Arena, Sunday

GRACE BANKS was once again the star of the show as Wigan continue to impress and strengthen their position as title favourites.

The teenage fullback crossed for a well-taken hat-trick of tries, while Eva Hunter, Anna Davies and Mia Atherton all went in twice as the Warriors dominated from minute one against Leigh in front of 938 fans – a record crowd for a stand alone Wigan women’s game.

The Leopards’ defence managed to keep reigning champions York Valkyrie out for 30 minutes last time out, but there was no repeat of that as Wigan scored on their first attack.

A fumble from Becky Greenfield handed the ball to Wigan for the first time and shortly after Georgia Wilson broke through on the right edge, the ball was worked back inside and a flat pass from Jenna Foubister put Hunter through for her eighth try of the season. Isabel Rowe added the conversion, but missed her second attempt five minutes later after Wigan had increased their lead.

Banks took the ball well from a Leigh kick before accelerating away and covering 60 metres, beating several attempted Leigh tackles, to cross for her side’s second.

As has happened so often already this season, once Wigan start scoring and have some momentum, they’re hard to stop, and after Leigh had a rare foray into Wigan’s half, the hosts took full advantage of another handling error and quickly moved the ball back upfield.

Another break from Banks laid the platform for Mary Coleman to surge forward before Tiana Power found space to cross.

And just minutes later, more Wigan pressure ended with Hunter shrugging off numerous defenders to crash over for her second. Rowe added her second goal for 20-0.

When Davies showed great hands to gather a low pass, she then broke away and cut back inside and touch down for another improved try.

After Remi Wilton had a try ruled out for a double-movement, a flat pass put Cerys Jones through a gap before the ball was sent out to Banks for her second.

When Leigh were penalised for a high shot on Banks 20 metres out, they paid the price as Atherton, fresh off the bench, powered her way over.

Rowe’s conversions after both tries made it 38-0 at the break.

As the rain continued to fall in the second half, Leigh were finding it increasingly hard against a strong Wigan defence, but when Ellise Derbyshire couldn’t take a high kick and handed the visitors a fresh set, they finally got their breakthrough.

Storm Cobain powered her way through before the ball found its way to Kate Howard, who scooted over, with Charlotte Melvin adding the goal.

But it proved a mere consolation as Wigan reasserted their dominance with Georgia Wilson going in wide out after 54 minutes.

In the final 20 minutes, Davies powered her way over wide out for her second, converted by Rowe, before Atherton completed her brace with eleven minutes remaining, Rowe again tagging on the two.

Rowe dropped the ball over the line in the final stages, while with the hooter about to sound, Banks gathered the ball within her own half to race away and complete her hat-trick under the posts, allowing Rowe a simple eighth goal of the game.

GAMESTAR: Grace Banks continues to show herself as one of the best players in the game right now with a well-taken hat-trick for Wigan, despite Leigh’s best efforts to keep her quiet.

GAMEBREAKER: Two tries in the opening ten minutes laid the platform and showed from early on that the Leopards were always going to find it hard against this year’s title favourites.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

26 Tiana Power

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

20 Holly Speakman

11 Eva Hunter

15 Cerys Jones

12 Vicky Molyneux

Subs (all used)

22 Mia Atherton

16 Rease Casey

21 Jade Gregory-Hasleden

14 Rachel Thompson

Tries: E Hunter (3, 17), Banks (7, 28, 80), T Power (14), Davies (20, 63), Atherton (39, 69), Wilson (54)

Goals: Rowe 8/11

LEOPARDS

5 Becky Greenfield

2 Toryn Blackwood

3 Mackenzie Taylor

11 Storm Cobain

1 Hattie Dogus

6 Rhianna Burke

7 Leah Morris

8 Elanor Dainty

9 Kate Howard

10 Alice Fisher

20 Keli Morris

12 Charlotte Melvin

25 Emily Baggaley

Subs (all used)

14 Abi Gordon

16 Lucy Johnson

31 Macy McDermott

26 Hannah Roberts

Tries: Howard (46)

Goals: Melvin 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0; 38-6, 42-6, 48-6, 54-6, 60-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Grace Banks; Leopards: Charlotte Melvin

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 38-0

Referee: Josh Pemberton

Attendance: 938

Image credit: Phoebe Molyneux