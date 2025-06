ST HELENS will be without powerful centre Amy Hardcastle for an extended spell after the England international suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s 86-0 win over Warrington Wolves.

Shortly after scoring Saints’ second try, Hardcastle was forced from the field with the injury.

She later offered an update of the issue to fans, writing on Instagram: “Unfortunately I have broken my fibula.

“I have a great team at Saints who will look after me in my recovery.”