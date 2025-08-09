‘Effort isn’t enough’ rues Sam Burgess of faltering Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES boss Sam Burgess admitted his side couldn’t match Wigan Warriors’ intensity.

After an 18-24 home defeat, Wire are four points off the play-offs with just six games left.

“Sometimes effort is just not enough,” admitted Burgess of a third straight loss.

”When they turned it up in the last 20 minutes, we struggled and we couldn’t stay with them.

“It is a tough climb for us from here, but I will reiterate that it won’t change anything I am doing. I am coaching hard at our performance.

“I want to see a team that looks more like us – we have found our way back to it a little bit – we need to be a little more clinical and improve our concentration.”