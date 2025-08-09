Wigan Warriors ‘far from flawless’ as Matt Peet shares key to play-off battle

MATT PEET praised Wigan Warriors’ attitude as they scored two tries in the last ten minutes to hand Warrington a third straight defeat.

In what was a blow-for-blow game, Warrington eventually came unstuck and were made to pay for some basic errors which second-placed Wigan pounced on.

“It was a performance that we can be proud of,” said Warriors head coach Peet of the 18-24 win. “Although there is no doubt we have more in us.

“I feel the scoreline could have been a different margin and that is credit to Warrington.

“It was far from flawless, I think we could have come unstuck at the end with the penalties we gave away.”

With six games to go, Peet hopes his side can continue to notch wins and build some momentum ahead of knockout rugby – something he believes will be crucial this year.

“Every team that gets to the play-offs this year will fancy it, and I think momentum at this time of the year is almost more important than where you finish,” he added.

“A team could finish fifth after a winning run and really fancy it and they’d be tough to beat.”