Salford star and England international Andy Ackers nails down long-term Super League future with four-year Red Devils deal

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Andy Ackers has nailed down his Super League future following an incredible 2022 season, in which he earned an England call-up, with a new four-year deal at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Ackers follows his teammates in the spine, Brodie Croft and Ryan Brierley by committing his long-term future to the Red Devils.

Reacting to his contract extension, Ackers has said: “I am made up to have my future sorted with Salford. The decision was a no brainier; I love the lads and the staff here – it feels like home!”

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in to the games now and working hard in the new season. I want to thank the players, the staff and my management team for getting this sorted.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has also added: “I worked with Andy for several years now and have watched him mature into a fantastic player.

“He’s worked tremendously hard with drive and determination to achieve his goals whilst having a selfless team-first mentality.

“Andy is a great player and a fantastic team mate. The environment is 100% a better place with Andy in it!”

Ian Blease, Salford’s Director of Rugby and Operations, has also said: “I am now so pleased we have managed to extend Andy’s contract for a further three years.

“Off the back off Brodie’s signature last week, I stated we are committed to keep our quality players at the club and again Andy’s signature epitomises our commitments.

“Andy has developed immensely as a player at our club since we signed him in 2020, and he got his rewards by making his England debut last season.

“Andy’s drive and ambition and his will to win is what we are looking to build our team around, I am delighted he has agreed to stay at the Red Devils.”