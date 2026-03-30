Eight Super League players charged as Castleford, St Helens and Wakefield stars in hot water

EIGHT Super League players have been charged from this weekend’s action, but no bans have been handed out.

Castleford Tigers’ stand-in captain Jordan Lane and Bradford Bulls forward Phoenix Steinwede were both charged with Grade A Late Contact from Castleford’s win over the Bulls, whilst David Klemmer incurred a Grade B charge for the same offence from St Helens’ loss to Hull KR.

There were five offences from Wakefield Trinity’s win over York Knights, with Jazz Tevaga being cited twice, alongside charges for York trio Josh Griffin, Jack Martin and Jesse Dee.

Following the latest round of the Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Jordan Lane (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No further action

Phoenix Steinwede (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

David Klemmer (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.25 – Fine

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Josh Griffin (York Knights) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.75 – Fine

Jack Martin (York Knights) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Jesse Dee (York Knights) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Jack Bird (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine