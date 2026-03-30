Leeds Rhinos pay tribute after death of Geoff Burrow

LEEDS RHINOS have paid tribute to “tireless campaigner” Geoff Burrow, the father of club legend Rob, following his death on Monday.

A popular figure at Leeds who gained national prominence during his son’s battle with motor neurone disease, he died after a period of ill health.

Leeds said: “A devoted husband, father and a grandfather, Geoff brought Rob to his first-ever game at Headingley and started his love of the Rhinos.

“The club would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Geoff’s wife Irene and the Burrow family at this sad time.”

Rob Burrow died in June 2024, aged 41, after more than four years living with MND, during which time he helped to raise significant awareness of the condition and more than £15 million in funds for research and to support those living with it.