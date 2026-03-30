Super League Team of the Week: Castleford, Hull KR, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?
1. Niall Evalds – Huddersfield Giants
Huddersfield had their first-choice spine for the first time in 2026 – and Niall Evalds was excellent in the win over Wigan.
2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
A superb hat-trick in the demolition of St Helens.
3. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Was superb in the win over Warrington.
4. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers
What a signing Krystian Mapapalangi is proving to be for Castleford as the centre destroyed his opposite number in the win over Bradford.
5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers
A hat-trick in Castleford’s big win over Bradford.
6. Adam Clune – Huddersfield Giants
He had been what Huddersfield had been missing the entire season – a controlling head.
7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Hat-trick hero against St Helens.
8. Jai Whitbread – Hull KR
Once more on the scoresheet, Jai Whitbread was formidable in the win over St Helens.
9. Tom Forber – Castleford Tigers
Played 80 minutes after joining Castleford the day before the win over Bradford.
10. Paul Vaughan – York Knights
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wakefield.
11. James Bell – Hull FC
Settling into life at Hull FC after recovering from injury, James Bell was instrumental in the win against Catalans.
12. Jacob Alick-Wiencke – Leigh Leopards
He has made a slow start to life in a Leigh shirt, but Jacob Alick-Wiencke stepped up against Toulouse.
13. John Asiata – Hull FC
Another big display from the loose-forward in Hull FC’s narrow win over Catalans.
Substitutes
14. Tom Weaver – Castleford Tigers
Registered 16 points as Castleford overcame Bradford.
15. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity
A brilliant display from Oliver Pratt in the close win over York.
16. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos
Another Leeds game, another Maika Sivo hat-trick.
17. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Controlled most of the game against Toulouse.