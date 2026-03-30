Super League Team of the Week: Castleford, Hull KR, Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds involved

WHICH Super League stars make the Total Rugby League Team of the Week?

1. Niall Evalds – Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield had their first-choice spine for the first time in 2026 – and Niall Evalds was excellent in the win over Wigan.

2. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

A superb hat-trick in the demolition of St Helens.

3. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Was superb in the win over Warrington.

4. Krystian Mapapalangi – Castleford Tigers

What a signing Krystian Mapapalangi is proving to be for Castleford as the centre destroyed his opposite number in the win over Bradford.

5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

A hat-trick in Castleford’s big win over Bradford.

6. Adam Clune – Huddersfield Giants

He had been what Huddersfield had been missing the entire season – a controlling head.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Hat-trick hero against St Helens.

8. Jai Whitbread – Hull KR

Once more on the scoresheet, Jai Whitbread was formidable in the win over St Helens.

9. Tom Forber – Castleford Tigers

Played 80 minutes after joining Castleford the day before the win over Bradford.

10. Paul Vaughan – York Knights

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wakefield.

11. James Bell – Hull FC

Settling into life at Hull FC after recovering from injury, James Bell was instrumental in the win against Catalans.

12. Jacob Alick-Wiencke – Leigh Leopards

He has made a slow start to life in a Leigh shirt, but Jacob Alick-Wiencke stepped up against Toulouse.

13. John Asiata – Hull FC

Another big display from the loose-forward in Hull FC’s narrow win over Catalans.

Substitutes

14. Tom Weaver – Castleford Tigers

Registered 16 points as Castleford overcame Bradford.

15. Oliver Pratt – Wakefield Trinity

A brilliant display from Oliver Pratt in the close win over York.

16. Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos

Another Leeds game, another Maika Sivo hat-trick.

17. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Controlled most of the game against Toulouse.