Eight Super League players charged as Huddersfield Giants man banned

EIGHT players have been charged following the weekend’s Super League action – including Hull FC’s Liam Knight twice.

Knight was charged with a Grade B Head Contact as well as Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift in the aftermath of Hull FC’s 34-6 loss to Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the only person banned from the weekend is Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt, who received a Grade C Late Contact on Passer charge, resulting in five penalty points, following their 18-16 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

With Hewitt already accruing two penalty points, he now has seven and has thus been banned for one game – Huddersfield’s trip to Castleford Tigers on Friday.

The other charges are as follow:

Lewis Dodd (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Rob Butler (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5 – Fine

Joe Stimson (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Liam Knight (Hull FC) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3.75 – Fine

Liam Knight (Hull FC – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.75 – Fine

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade C Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7 – 1 Match Suspension

Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action

Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action