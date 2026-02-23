Nigel Wood sees Hull KR victory as symbolic of sport’s success

RFL Executive Director Nigel Wood has heaped praise on Hull KR for their success in hosting and winning the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos last Thursday night and he has suggested that it reflects the great strides Rugby League is currently making.

“What a wonderful night Thursday’s World Club Challenge event was,” said Wood.

“A sold-out stadium, a spectacular pre-match, a full-blooded encounter contested by two excellent and elite teams, edge of the seat drama, the ultimate sporting spectacle if ever there was one.

“One respected and long-serving Championship club chairman who commendably took a party of 97 to the event said without hesitation that it was the best Rugby League event he had ever attended.

“Great credit goes to all involved, especially Hull KR, who organised it and now join Wigan and Saints in the winner’s circle, lest we forget that the UK has won the last three World Club matches against the NRL champions.

“The match was the perfect prelude to another fantastic weekend of Super League action – great scenes superbly covered by Sky at the iconic Odsal Stadium, and Toulouse defying the odds with a 100 percent start.

“Many commentators are suggesting that it has been the best ever start to a Super League season with attendances and viewing fixtures continuing their ever-upwards trajectory.

“The clubs’ brave decision to vote for growth and expansion is already bearing fruit.

“It has become somewhat fashionable to persistently denigrate and criticise Rugby League by some back bedroom clickbait peddlers, but the facts are the facts and Super League has never been in greater demand.

“There is plenty still to do, but the two RFL club meetings last week were extremely positive and progressive, fizzing with constructive and bright ideas from all quarters.

“The introduction of a real salary cap in the Championship is overdue and should end some of the reckless decision-making by some clubs.

“The RFL has an obligation to the well-run clubs to do more to increase stability.”