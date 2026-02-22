Lachlan Walmsley double helps Wakefield Trinity hold off Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 16 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 18

JOHN DAVIDSON, Accu Stadium, Sunday

A BRACE from Lachlan Walmsley helped Wakefield get off the mark in Super League in a grinding, tense affair as Huddersfield suffered a second defeat in two.

A second-half flurry after a tight first 40 minutes was just enough for Daryl Powell’s men to bounce back from round one’s defeat to Toulouse and hold off the committed Giants and grab the tightest of two-point wins.

Huddersfield, beaten by Catalans in France previously, fought back late through George Flanagan, but couldn’t find a match-winning play.

The home side reshuffled their backline with Sam Hewitt going to the forwards, Connor Carr coming onto a wing and Jacob Gagai moving into the centres.

Joe Greenwood and Harry Rushton were also missing from the back row, with Fenton Rogers and Tristan Powell named.

Trinity made a series of changes with Oliver Pratt and Walmsley replacing Will Tate and Josh Rourke on the wings, along with Jack Sinfield in for Mason Lino at halfback. Jordan Williams also dropped off the four-man bench with Ky Rodwell selected.

Cameron Scott went close to breaking the deadlock after three minutes for Wakefield, but knocked on close to the line.

But it was still his side who struck first after a scrappy bit of play.

Seth Nikotemo beat a few defenders, then found Jake Trueman in support, with his offload being hacked out by a boot to the right edge, where Scott picked up the ball and crossed. Max Jowitt couldn’t add the extras, leaving it at 4-0.

In the 24th minute, Sam Halsall used pure power to steamroll his way over wide out. Flanagan sliced his conversion attempt from the sideline, meaning it remained tied up at 4-4.

With nine minutes left in the first half, Wakefield forced a drop-out after some smart kick-chase.

It proved telling with the visitors shifting the ball well to their left edge in the next set and Walmsley touching down untroubled, although Jowitt’s kick was again wayward, leaving the lead at just four points.

Despite Wakefield pushing hard for a third try, with Scott held up right on the line, Huddersfield kept them at bay for it to sit delicately poised at 8-4 at half-time.

It was a bad start for Wakefield in the second half, with Trueman kicking the ball out on the full. They were immediately under pressure, but Huddersfield couldn’t find a way through.

Huddersfield continued their strong start and on 50 minutes Tom Burgess was held over the line.

The key moment came five minutes later when Walmsley intercepted a pass and galloped away for what would be a key moment, although Jowitt’s issues from the tee continued.

But Wakefield had breathing space, and the game appeared effectively over when Nikotemo barged over in the 63rd minute, with Jowitt this time adding the two for 18-4.

Flanagan twice crossed late, first nipping through a gap, then supporting Halsall, and added both goals to give Huddersfield hope and raise the tension in the final stages, but it wasn’t enough.

GAMESTAR: Wakefield’s Tyson Smoothy controlled proceedings perfectly and was strong in both attack and defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Lachlan Walmsey’s intercept and second score was a big setback for Huddersfield.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Sam Halsall’s touchdown wide out for the Giants was a thing of beauty.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield)

2 pts George Flanagan (Huddersfield)

1 pt Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

24 Connor Carr

3 Jacob Gagai

4 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

6 Tui Lolohea

32 Oliver Russell

23 Chris Patolo

9 Zac Woolford

14 Fenton Rogers

11 Asher O’Donnell

12 Sam Hewitt

8 Tristan Powell

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

16 George King

18 Kieran Rush

20 Mathieu Cozza

18th man (not used)

15 Matty English

Also in 21-man squad

22 Jack Billington

26 Archie Sykes

27 Marshall Land

Tries: Halsall (24), Flanagan (68, 70)

Goals: Flanagan 2/3

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

19 Lachlan Walmsley

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Tyson Smoothy

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

11 Seth Nikotemo

18 Isaiah Vagana

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

17 Harvey Smith

10 Ky Rodwell

12 Matty Storton

13 Jazz Tevaga

18th man (not used)

24 Tray Lolesio

Also in 21-man squad

7 Mason Lino

23 Josh Rourke

32 Will Tate

Tries: Scott (13), Walmsley (33, 55), Nikotemo (63)

Goals: Jowitt 1/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 4-4, 4-8; 4-12, 4-18, 10-18, 14-18, 16-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Giants: George Flanagan; Trinity: Tyson Smoothy

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 4-8

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 6,451