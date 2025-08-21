Electrifying Leeds Rhinos stun Hull KR

LEEDS RHINOS 28 HULL KR 6

STEPHEN IBBETSON, AMT Headingley, Thursday

IF HULL KR thought the prizes at the end of the Super League season were simply theirs to lose, they can think again.

While the previous week’s victory at Wigan demonstrated why they have been the dominant force for so much of the year so far, a sobering defeat by brilliant Leeds showed that might not be the case for the remainder.

Physically dominant against uninspiring – not to mention error-prone – defending champions one week, here Hull KR were the ones to look ponderous as Brad Arthur’s side thrilled a lively Headingley crowd with their running and offloading game, not to mention hard work.

Having established a six-point gap, the Robins should still win the Shield. But if they keep this up, Leeds could join them in the top two, and no team – least of all the one coached by Willie Peters, after a second loss to the Rhinos in seven weeks – will want to face them.

Leeds were sensational from the start. Lachlan Miller was the spark with a couple of sensational breaks in the early minutes, lifting his team-mates as well as an already-lively Headingley crowd.

But Jake Connor was the creator – and scorer – of the opening try after 13 minutes. The ball was kept alive well by numerous figures before being returned to the hands of Connor, who stepped around Rhyse Martin and pushed off Jai Whitbread before rounding Arthur Mourgue for a wonderful try.

In Leeds’ next attack, Connor switched the direction to Kallum Watkins, another hugely influential figure in the side. Watkins slid a kick in behind which, via a freak bounce off the top of a post pad, was juggled and touched down by young forward Presley Cassell.

Connor also converted both efforts and took the opportunity to goad the Hull KR supporters on the Western Terrace, never his biggest fans, for good measure.

Hull KR struggled with the early loss of Sauaso Sue but had their chances to hit back. Tom Davies was closed down on the last tackle after a delayed Tyrone May pass, while their next attack resulted in a try down the other end.

Ryan Hall intercepted a pass and smartly released Harry Newman, who danced his way beyond the halfway line. Once the ball was carried near the posts, Connor, Watkins and Brodie Croft all combined at speed for Miller to dash around the outside of Jack Broadbent.

Another Connor conversion made it 18-0 at half-time, a scoreline Leeds fully deserved.

Hull KR doubled their efforts at the start of the second half, but the Rhinos only did likewise in defence, as shown when Newman denied what seemed a likely Joe Burgess try by stretching every sinew to get across and force a knock-on in the corner.

Mikey Lewis, on a very quiet night, tried to dart over from a scrum but was held up well. Moments later, former Headingley favourite Rhyse Martin touched down a loose ball, but Broadbent had tackled Newman in the air.

Leeds went down the other end and offside tryline defence presented two more easy points for Connor from in front.

Another penalty from the increasingly frustrated Robins then set up the position for Croft to pick out Newman, running an excellent line to charge through untouched and, with a fifth Connor goal, make it 26-0 ten minutes from time.

Hull KR, usually unfazed, were well and truly rattled. Two more penalties from the kick-off, for kicking out on the full and then a high tackle, allowed Connor to stretch the lead even further.

Only with three minutes left did the visitors prevent a first nilling of Peters’ tenure, Tom Davies scoring a bittersweet 100th try in his Super League career and Martin converting from the touchline.

GAMESTAR: Leeds’ stars came out to play but young prop Presley Cassell was immense alongside Keenan Palasia.

GAMEBREAKER: The Rhinos looked unstoppable once Lachlan Miller scored their third try.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Lachlan Miller’s first thrilling weave through broken field after six minutes set the tone for Leeds’ display.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Presley Cassell (Leeds)

2 pts Harry Newman (Leeds)

1 pt Lachlan Miller (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

31 Chris Hankinson

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

10 Keenan Palasia

14 Jarrod O’Connor

29 Presley Cassell

16 Morgan Gannon

12 James McDonnell

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

9 Andy Ackers

11 James Bentley

15 Sam Lisone

24 Ben Littlewood

18th man (not used)

32 Joe Shorrocks

Also in 21-man squad

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

20 Jack Sinfield

23 Riley Lumb

Tries: Connor (13), Cassell (17), Miller (26), Newman (69)

Goals: Connor 6/6

HULL KR

35 Arthur Mourgue

2 Tom Davies

3 Peta Hiku

18 Jack Broadbent

5 Joe Burgess

6 Mikey Lewis

7 Tyrone May

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Jez Litten

16 Jai Whitbread

17 Rhyse Martin

12 James Batchelor

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

11 Dean Hadley

15 Sam Luckley

29 Kelepi Tanginoa

24 Eribe Doro

18th man (not used)

21 Jack Brown

Also in 21-man squad

25 Bill Leyland

36 Noah Booth

37 Rowan Milnes

Tries: Davies (77)

Goals: Martin 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0; 20-0, 26-0, 28-0, 28-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rhinos: Presley Cassell; Hull KR: Tom Davies

Penalty count: 9-4

Half-time: 18-0

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 16,260