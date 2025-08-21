Leeds Rhinos kicked out of Wheelchair Super League play-offs

LEEDS RHINOS have been kicked out of the Wheelchair Super League play-offs after the defending champions failed to fulfil their final regular-season fixture.

The extraordinary decision was made after the RFL awarded a fixture which should have taken place last Saturday (August 16) as a 24-0 victory to hosts Halifax Panthers.

As well as the walkover, and docking Leeds a competition point, James Simpson’s side will not be allowed to take part in the next three rounds of fixtures, which determine who qualifies for the Grand Final.

Leeds came third in the Super League table but now Hull FC, who came fifth, go through to the play-offs.

The Rhinos were unable to fulfil the fixture due to their squad being unavailable on the day as they were attending the wedding of one of their players, Ewan Clibbens.

While the issue was known well in advance, the two clubs were unable to agree another date for the match to take place earlier in the season or before the play-off rounds begin next Saturday (August 30).

An RFL statement said that they had implemented a competition rule which states: “Any team which does not fulfil all regular season fixtures will not be eligible to participate in play-off and finals activity.”

The four qualifying clubs – also including table-toppers Halifax and second-placed London Roosters – will now play each other over three rounds of matches at neutral venues.

These will be held at Manchester’s National Basketball Centre (August 30), the University of Nottingham (September 6) and Allam Sports Centre in Hull (September 13).

Points from the regular season carry over and the top two after those rounds will play in the Grand Final on September 28, also at the National Basketball Centre.