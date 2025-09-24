Elijah Taylor among 13 players leaving Oldham

AMBITIOUS Oldham are set to further reshape their squad after making way for new arrivals by announcing the departure of 13 of this year’s players, with former New Zealand and NRL backrow Elijah Taylor among them.

The 35-year-old former New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Salford and Featherstone man has played a big role in the Roughyeds’ revival under coach Sean Long.

After winning promotion from League One as champions in 2024, Oldham finished fourth in the Championship, but exited the play-offs at the first stage, while applying for a place in the proposed 14-team Super League.

Mid-season signings included fullback or halfback Ryan Brierley, outside back Ethan Ryan and prop Jack Ormondroyd from stricken Salford.

Taylor, termed “outstanding and a dream to work with” by Long, is set to return Down Under.

Also departing Boundary Park are his fellow forwards Brad Gallagher, Pat Moran, Jay Chapelhow, Ben Forster and Matty Foster and hookers Eloi Pelissier and Bailey Aldridge, along with pacy and popular winger Mo Agoro and fellow outside backs Jack Johnson, Cian Tyrer, Jumah Sambou and Matthieu Pons.

Oldham remain in talks with a number of out-of-contract squad members.