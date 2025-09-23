Keighley Cougars keep hold of winger

BRAD HOLROYD has signed a new contract with Keighley Cougars for 2026.

The winger has had a nomadic career to date, playing at Leigh Centurions, Rochdale Hornets, Workington Town and Widnes Vikings as well as in Australia for Mackay Magpies.

But he is staying in Keighley for a second season after scoring six tries in 19 appearances during a disappointing campaign which saw the Cougars finish second from bottom in League One.

“I’m glad to sign another year with Keighley,” said Holroyd, 25.

“We weren’t where we needed to be this season, but at the back end of it we showed what we can do.

“With a full pre-season under Killer (head coach Alan Kilshaw) and Burtz (assistant Danny Burton), we can turn around last year’s form.”