Ryan Matterson’s future up in the air after departing Warrington Wolves

RYAN MATTERSON has left Warrington Wolves – but his next destination is unclear.

The Australian forward made the move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in July on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign after failing to impress Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles.

There were some claims that Matterson could sign a longer-term contract with Warrington after impressing in the initial stages of his time at the Cheshire club.

However, just one win in eight games during his time in England has put paid to that and the 30-year-old is heading back home to Australia.

Where Matterson ends up in 2026 still remains to be seen, however, with the forward contracted to the Eels for next season.

Matterson’s management are exploring options within the NRL about a potential move elsewhere, but most NRL sides have already spent up to their salary cap for next season by this stage.

The 30-year-old, who represented New South Wales in 2022 and has played 181 NRL games, is on a salary of A$600,000, according to this year’s NRL Rich List.