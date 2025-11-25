TV star Claudia Winkleman impressed by North Wales Crusaders’ approach

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS captured the attention of popular television personality Claudia Winkleman recently.

The host of BBC programmes Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors got up close and personal with Crusaders’ wheelchair rugby side, as part of her role as a National Lottery ambassador.

North Wales Crusaders RL and Disability Sports Club coach and chairman Stephen Jones said: “Claudia spoke to everyone and was keen to get their stories and find out more about the sport.

“She was fascinated by what we do, but more importantly why we do it and why National Lottery funding is so important to us.

“We have 31 registered players. Some just come for fitness or fun while others want to play competitively.

“That’s the great thing about the club. You can come along to compete or just for a bit of ‘me time’ with people who won’t treat you differently. We don’t see the wheels, we don’t see the crutches, we see the person.”

Five Crusaders players were part of the Wales side who beat UK Armed Forces 24-22 in a wheelchair clash in Hull on Saturday.