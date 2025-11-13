Ex-Leeds and Castleford prop Kieran Hudson pens new York Knights deal

KIERAN HUDSON has signed a new deal with York Knights ahead of the club’s return to Super League.

The prop joined York from Castleford Tigers at the start of last season and he went on to make 18 appearances and score two tries as the Knights finished top of the Championship.

Hudson also featured on the bench for York in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final win at Wembley.

After picking up an injury in the pre-season Amsterdam Challenge against Hull KR, Hudson made his debut from the bench in April against Doncaster, scoring in the 66-0 win.

On keeping Hudson at the club, head coach Mark Applegarth said: “What a revelation he’s been since he joined us!

“He’s got a lot of presence about him and he’s got that impact you’re looking for off the bench that he can put a big shot on and a big carry.

“I’m delighted we can carry on working with him. I think he’s going to be massive for us.”

25-year-old Hudson added: “I’m over the moon to be staying at York. I have loved every minute of my time here and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by such great people.

“Last year was special and now I can’t wait for next season to see what it has in store for me personally and as a team.”