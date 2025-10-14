“Emotional” Elliot Minchella reveals “dark days” as Hull KR captain keen to push on following Grand Final win

AN “emotional” Elliot Minchella is keen to push on and “go after it again” after a stunning 24-6 Super League Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

That victory saw Rovers secure the domestic treble in a rare feat in the British game, and for skipper Minchella it was a sweet moment given his journey to this point.

Michella began his career with hometown club Leeds Rhinos, before leaving Headingley under a cloud in 2015 in the aftermath of a police investigation into an assault in Leeds.

That left the 29-year-old scraping to repair his reputation – and career.

And it’s fair to say that joining Hull KR in 2020 helped him do just that.

“I’ve had some dark days and that’s probably why I am so emotional,” Minchella said.

“When you get a setback it’s what you do next and that’s a great lesson life, it’s about how you respond.

“That’s something I’ve tried to persevere with, I worked hard and the boss has pushed me along. Three years ago we had a really deep chat.

“It was a big moment in my career, it wouldn’t have been possible without the man next to me.

“The journey this club has been on since I’ve been here has been unbelievable.

“If you told me six years ago if you told me I would be sat here I would have said you you would be lying.”

So what next for Minchella and Rovers?

“The short answer is to go back to the changing room and drink lots of beers.

“It’s probably time for some down time, refresh the body and the mind and go after it again.

“It’s another year, we go after it in pre-season and we’ve got the saying at the club that ‘your rent is due every day’.

“No matter what you’ve achieved up until that point, your rent is still due. You don’t sit back and put your foot on the gas instead.

“We are there to be chased now and we look forward to it.”