THE 2026 World Club Challenge could be axed due to complications over Las Vegas scheduling.

With Brisbane Broncos confirmed as NRL premiers and Hull KR winning the Super League Grand Final, the two teams are ready to go up against each other to be crowned world champions.

However, The Daily Telegraph has reported that Rovers’ partaking in the Las Vegas extravaganza in 2026 – where they will play Leeds Rhinos – has made organisers nervous about the potential implications for the World Club Challenge.

Hull KR are due to play Leeds Rhinos in the USA on March 1, meaning the World Club Challenge would have to be played at least two weeks before that date.

There is little hope that Rovers would be willing to travel to Australia to play Brisbane before heading on to Las Vegas ahead of what will be yet another gruelling Super League season.

With that in mind, the World Club Challenge would have to be played in Hull in the middle of February, bringing into the debate issues over acclimatisation for the Broncos.

This year’s World Club Challenge – which would have seen Wigan Warriors go up against Penrith Panthers – was already axed due to Las Vegas scheduling issues, and player welfare concerns for the Broncos would once more rear their heads for 2026.

Bribsane played right through until the October 1 and they also have four players – Pat Carrigan, Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs and Reece Walsh — chosen for Australia’s Ashes Test Series against England, which doesn’t end until November 9.

Brisbane head coach Michael Maguire gave his own view, hoping to play the concept against Hull KR.

“We’re hoping to play the World Club Challenge but Hull KR won and they actually play in Vegas,” Maguire told The Daily Telegraph.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out now. We are waiting to see what may happen. It’s something we will talk about.

“It would be nice to have the World Club Challenge because it’s always great to travel away with your players and do something special when a trophy is available.”