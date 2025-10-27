England-Australia Ashes Test brings in bumper TV viewership

ENGLAND’S 26-6 loss against Australia on Saturday brought in a bumper TV viewership on BBC One.

According to Rugby League On TV, the First Test – live at Wembley Stadium with a 2.30pm kick-off, brought in an average of 818,000 vewiers.

That statistic equated to a 14.2 percent audience share, with a peak audience of 930,000.

England v Australia 1st Test on BBC ONE had 818,000 average audience with 14.2% audience share. Peak audience of 930,000 and 15.1% audience share. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) October 26, 2025

To compare that with other big rugby league matches broadcast on the BBC, Hull KR’s play-off win against St Helens earlier this month brought in an average of 455,000 viewers.

And, Hull KR’s Challenge Cup Final victory over Warrington Wolves saw 1.2 million people tune in.

All eyes will now be firmly focused on England’s Second Test against Australia on Saturday, with Everton’s new stadium playing host.