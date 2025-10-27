England win high-scoring game with Queensland

ENGLAND edged a mammoth shoot-out against Queensland in the final tour game before their Ashes opener with Australia.

Tom Coyd’s side won 72-60 at the Sunshine Coast’s Caloundra Indoor Stadium, following a far more comfortable 86-10 win over New South Wales three days earlier.

They now face a two-match series with the Wheelaroos, beginning on Thursday and concluding on Sunday, with both games at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre.

Queensland offered a flavour of what England will face, with international stars Zac Schumacher (five tries) and Bayley McKenna (nine goals) offering key contributions.

Dan Anstey and Adam Tannock scored twice and Pete Arbukle once – all three are also in Australia’s squad for the series – as Jack Kruger kicked one goal for the Maroons.

Wheels of Steel Joe Coyd scored three of England’s 13 tries while there were doubles for Nathan Collins, Mason Billington and Luis Domingos.

Rob Hawkins, tour captain Lewis King, Seb Bechara and Finlay O’Neill also touched down, the latter for his first try in England colours.

Collins kicked seven goals for a total of 22 points and claimed the man of the match award, which was named after Jack Brown, a Queensland pioneer of recent years who was the only England man not to get on the scoresheet.

There was one successful conversion for each of Hawkins, Coyd and Wayne Boardman.