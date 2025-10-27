Three changes Shaun Wane should make to England squad for second Australia Test

IT’S fair to say that England were bitterly disappointing in the first Ashes Test against Australia.

A 26-6 defeat at Wembley Stadium wasn’t exactly the best way to kick off the first Ashes Series for over two decades, and there were a number of flat performances across the England side.

So what three changes should head coach Shaun Wane make for the next Test at Everton?

AJ Brimson for Jack Welsby

It’s been a difficult year for Jack Welsby. Not only had he been out for most of the 2025 Super League campaign with injury, he was then asked by St Helens head coach Paul Wellens to play in an array of positions including fullback, halfback and even loose-forward. What befell England on Saturday was a Welsby whose confidence appeared to have been shot and after some mistakes and a poor defensive read on Australia’s Angus Crichton that saw the second-rower slide over untouched, it may be time for Shaun Wane to unleash Aussie convert AJ Brimson into the side following an impressive year in a struggling Gold Coast Titans side. After all, he will know this Kangaroos side better than almost any in the England team.

Harry Smith for George Williams

It’s unlikely this will occur given the fact that George Williams is the England captain, but Williams and Mikey Lewis are too similar to partner each other in the halves. And, given the fact that Lewis had such a superb year for Hull KR, it would be harsh to drop the Rovers star. England need a better kicking game, though, and Harry Smith would provide that in abundance, giving Shaun Wane’s men the game management that was sorely missing on Saturday afternoon. Smith’s presence would allow Lewis to play his normal game without having to take on the kicking duties as well.

Morgan Smithies for Mike McMeeken

Mike McMeeken didn’t play bad on Saturday, but at times England were missing that front-rower with the ball skills of Morgan Smithies. McMeeken has done a brilliant job for Wakefield Trinity as their most destructive forward in 2025 – and he was rewarded with those efforts with a place in the Super League Dream Team. But, he is not the front-rower to help England unlock the Kangaroos’ defence. Morgan Smithies is exceptional at linking both the forwards and the backs with ball skills that haven’t gone unnoticed in the NRL.