England boss Stuart Barrow to look at young prospects in Origin match

ENGLAND coach Stuart Barrow will use Saturday’s Origin game to cast an eye over some up-and-coming stars ahead of the Test match against Wales seven days later.

Six of the eight Super League sides will be represented in the game at Sewell Group Craven Park as part of an Origin double-header alongside the men’s Academy clash.

St Helens lead the way with eleven of their players set to be involved. Eight will represent Lancashire, while Caitlin Casey, Phoebe Hook and Shona Hoyle are in line to feature for Yorkshire.

Wigan have nine selected and York eight, while Leeds are just behind with seven. Huddersfield have two representative while Leigh have only one following Emily Baggaley’s Lancashire withdrawal through injury.

That’s one of three late changes made to the squads that were initially announced, with Zoe Harris also injured as Wigan’s Jade Gregory-Haselden and St Helens’ Rachael Woosey come into the Lancashire squad.

For Yorkshire, Izzy Brennan has been called up to replace York team-mate Jas Bell.

The two squads will train together on Wednesday, and after the match on Saturday, Barrow will select his final squad to travel to Neath to take on Wales the following Saturday, August 9.

“I am really looking forward to the game – it gives us a chance to have a good look at players before we select the squad to travel to Wales,” he said.

“We have several injuries and unavailabilities at the minute, but this game allows me to look at some players who are currently in great form as well as some younger prospects who are lighting up Women’s Super League.”

Tickets for the Origin double-header at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2 are £5 adults and £2 concessions.

The men’s Academy match will kick off at midday, with the women’s game at 2pm. Both will be streamed live on the England Rugby League YouTube channel.

Lancashire: Anna Davies (Wigan), Beri Salihi (St Helens), Charlotte Melvin (Leigh), Darcy Stott (St Helens), Eboni Partington (York), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Eva Hunter, Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks, Isabel Rowe, Jade Gregory-Haselden, Jenna Foubister (all Wigan), Jodie Cunningham, Katie Mottershead, Luci McColm (all St Helens), Mia-Jayne Atherton, Molly Jones (both Wigan), Rachael Woosey, Vicky Whitfield (both St Helens).

Yorkshire: Amelia Brown (Huddersfield), Bella Sykes (Leeds), Caitlin Casey (St Helens), Ebony Stead (Leeds), Emma Kershaw (York), Evie Cousins (Leeds), Georgie Dagger, Izzy Brennan (both York), Izzy Northrop (Leeds), Lucy Murray (Leeds), Mollie Iceton (Huddersfield), Liv Wood (York), Phoebe Hook (St Helens), Ruby Bruce, Ruby Walker (both Leeds), Savannah Andrade (York), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf, Zoe Hornby (both York).