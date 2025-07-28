Rugby league community rallies behind ex-BARLA internationals with cancer

THE wider Rugby League community, and particularly enthusiasts in Hull, got solidly behind former BARLA internationals Kenny Lawler and Roy Smallbone with a hugely-successful fundraising afternoon at the New Walton Club.

Both men have been diagnosed with cancer and Jimmy Western, who played alongside the duo, was one of the driving forces behind an event last Sunday (July 20) which vividly illustrated the widespread goodwill enjoyed by the duo.

Western told League Express: “The day was a massive success – very, very emotional but very entertaining.

“We managed to raise £24,344 and the event was attended by more than 550, including local sponsors and the Rugby League community, from almost every club in the city from bygone days.

“There was, too, a mixture of Hull FC and Hull KR players and included former Wakefield Trinity man Tracy Lazenby, his brother Colin, Keith Tindall (now chairman of the Hull FC ex-players’ association), Lee Radford, Carl Sanderson, Paul Hunter and lots of Great Britain amateur players.

“Andy Gregory and Lee Crooks spoke fondly and honestly about their illustrious careers and Sam Harland followed.

“The raffle included some tremendous prizes, while special mention must be made of former Hull FC forward Lee Marsden, who runs the New Walton Club. He and his brilliant bar staff kept the massive audience hydrated throughout the afternoon.”

He concluded: “Both Ken and Roy were there, with their partners and families all united for the two legends of our game.

“Without people buying tickets, donating memorabilia and raffle prizes, and volunteering to go round selling them (or former Robin Wayne Jackson orchestrating the buyers) this would have never happened.

“So hats off to everyone. It was very emotional for me, having to stand there and present Roy and Ken with plaques which were designed just for them and kindly donated by former Hull FC and Scarborough Pirates player Carl Sanderson, together with former BARLA Great Britain coach Mick Turner.

“All in all it was a fabulous, emotional but importantly, heartwarming afternoon. The organising was stressful at times but I would absolutely do it all again, although obviously under different circumstances.”