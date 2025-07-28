RAF triumph in Air Forces Tri-Nations tournament

AIR FORCES TRI-NATIONS TOURNAMENT

ROYAL AIR FORCE 12 ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE 0

RAF College, Cranwell, Lincolnshire, Thursday

THE RAF are the top dogs after beating the previous champions to finish top of the table, having also accounted for the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

As the reigning UK Armed Services champions, courtesy of victories over the Army and the Royal Navy, the RAF are bestriding the world of Services Rugby League under coach James Hutchinson and must surely be in the running for due recognition in the RAF as a whole.

The RAAF, as holders, probably went into Thursday’s final fixture of the series as slight favourites, having beaten the RNZAF 32-12 in the tournament opener, while the RAF had to recover from 10-0 down to edge the RNZAF 14-10.

There was no score in the opening period of what was, in effect, the final, the RAAF’s formidable pack setting the anticipated strong platform.

But the RAF, following a classy 40-20 kick by Elliott Kerry (the man of the match) went in front seven minutes into the second half through Harrison Reay. Kerry added the extras.

Shortly afterwards, Cam Lees dotted down, and a second conversion by Kerry left the RAAF facing a daunting twelve-point deficit. The RAF duly held out, despite plenty of pressure from their opponents.

RAF: James Peach, Tomasi Rasoki, Ollie Park, Luke Broadbent, Finn O’Brien, Cam Lees, Elliott Kerry, Adam Middleton, Josh Caldwell, George Mosey, Adam Potter, Nath Barker, Sam Roberts. Subs: Josh Davies, Chris Grainger, Jack Reed, Connor Morris, Harrison Reay, Jordan Robbins, Tyler Richardson

RAAF: Declan Felsch, Dan Higham, Jeremy Lingen, Emmanuel Barker, Jackson Coram, Craig Finnerty, Tim Crellin, Lachlan Unsworth, Kiel Edwards, Danny Nolan, Jimmy Croyden, Izak Ford, Chris Timoti. Subs: Ty Shafer, Will Braddick, Anthony Hopkin, Wilisoni Tauva, Izaak Mazyrek, Suliana Sadrata, Zach Fraser

Referee: Lenny Lockton

ROYAL AIR FORCE 14 ROYAL NEW ZEALAND AIR FORCE 10

Arthur Miller Stadium, Stanningley, Saturday, July 19

THE host air force’s hopes of going into the last game of the series with title ambitions alive looked remote when the RNZAF, who had been beaten 32-12 by Royal Australian Air Force in the opening game, blasted into a 10-0 lead.

The Kiwis needed to prevail by more than 20 points to go to the top of the table, above the RAAF, and give themselves any chance of heading the final table.

However, the RAF denied them any further points, having conceded touchdowns by Daniel Poufa and Jonte Brown, with Cameron Hansford adding a conversion.

Instead, Nath Barker opened the home account, and the RNZAF were pegged back to 10-8 when Kieron Prescott dotted down.

The RAF set up a head-to-head decider with the RAAF when James Peach barged over and Josh Caldwell added the extras.

RAF: Kieron Prescott, James Peach, Ollie Park, Luke Broadbent, Finn O’Brien, Josh Caldwell, Cam Lees, George Mosey, Ewan Makinson, Sam Roberts, Harrison Reay, Tyler Richardson, Nath Barker. Subs: Chris Grainger, Adam Middleton, Josh Davies, Jordan Robbins, Tomasi Rasoki, Connor Roberts

RNZAF: Cameron Hansford, Drew Manning, Daniel Poufa, Dougie Thomson, Jonte Brown, Dante Henry, Marshall Tepania, Malu Faalogo, Jackson Corkery, Arthur Tuiafiso, Mike Emmerson, Luke Crookbain, Noah Gosling. Subs: Pete Faga, Gene Roberts, Tevita Puloka, Justin McKinon, Jack Corkery, Dawie Kruger, Ethan Boyd, Connor Backhouse

Referee: Jamie Callaghan