North Wales Crusaders stun Torfaen Tigers in Wheelchair Grand Final

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS turned the form book upside down to inflict a first defeat of the season on TORFAEN TIGERS who, seven days earlier, had clinched the WALES WHEELCHAIR INVITATION LEAGUE title with a 40-24 victory between the two sides.

The Crusaders, however, enjoyed a 52-14 success in the GRAND FINAL, in which the Tigers lacked top scorer Jamie Reynolds, his father Jason Reynolds and Dane Oram.

Torfaen therefore had only five fit players, and Norths’ Sophie Bamford consequently switched sides to give the Tigers bench cover.

Crusaders went in front in the first minute when Matthew Turner grabbed the first of his four tries in a 20-point contribution which included two goals. He is now only two behind Jamie Reynolds in the try-scoring charts this season.

Fionn McCabe also snaffled four tries, while Wales international Stuart Williams and Jess Booth raced in. Martin Turner closed the account with four conversions.

Darren Dowey and Mark Williams dotted down for Torfaen. Scotty Turner improved both scores and landed a couple of field-goals, while Parker Golden was the Tigers’ player of the match for his workrate and top defending.

The teams meet again this Saturday in the final of the Welsh Cup (Cwpan Sialens Cadair Olwyn).

Result

Saturday 25 October: WRL Wheelchair Invitational League Grand Final: North Wales Crusaders 52 Torfaen Tigers 14 (at Wrexham University).

Fixture

Saturday 1 November: Cwpan Sialens Cadair Olwyn (at Caerphilly Leisure Centre, 11.30am).