Dewsbury Rams earn praise as Super League hosts

DEWSBURY RAMS earned plenty of praise after hosting a first-ever Super League fixture.

Huddersfield took on Wigan at the FLAIR Stadium due to the unavailability of the John Smith’s Stadium, in front a crowd of 4,102.

The Rams said: “A huge thank you to Huddersfield Giants for choosing to bring the Super League experience to FLAIR Stadium. It was an honour to welcome both teams, along with a fantastic crowd.

“A massive shout-out to all our incredible volunteers who worked tirelessly to prepare the ground and support matchday operations — we couldn’t have done it without you.

“It was a proud day for our club, with a fantastic atmosphere from start to finish. Thank you to everyone who helped make it such a special occasion.”

The comments were echoed by Huddersfield fans, some of whom have suggested the Rams’ home would be a better choice than The Shay at Halifax as a temporary base while the Giants build a stadium of their own.

The Huddersfield Giants Supporters’ Association wrote: “We have had nothing but positive feedback from our fans, who seemed to love their day at Dewsbury, a stark contrast to sitting in a big, empty stadium.

“Most Giants fans it seems would be happy to come back to Dewsbury and your pleasant ground.”