England set to play in European Championship at end of Super League season

THE dates have been announced for the men’s 2023 European Rugby League Championship A fixtures.

A record number of eight nations will contest the tournament, split into two groups, with the teams finishing top of each contesting the final on Saturday 11 November, most likely in France.

The two highest placed nations in each group outside of England and France – who have already qualified for the 2025 Rugby League World Cup – will join them there, with the other nations going into the final 2024 qualifying competition. England will make a first-ever historic trip to Serbia.

European Championship holders France have earmarked the tournament as the start of the journey to performing well in 2025 and head coach Laurent Frayssinous is eager to make the most of the opportunity. “We’ve got to use all the time from now to build up to hosting the World Cup and this championship is an important part,” he commented.

“We want to spend more time together, and our group has a good Mediterranean mix with Italy and Spain and a lot of players from the French competition. We faced Wales last year and the way John Kear motivates his players, and on the back of a good World Cup for them, it will be a real test. Hopefully we can make the final and keep the trophy, there has always been an appetite for international rugby league in France which will also help give profile to the domestic game.”

The scheduled dates are as follows:

Group A

21st October 2023 – England v Ireland, Scotland v Serbia

28th October 2023 – Scotland v England, Serbia v Ireland

4th November 2023 – Serbia v England, Ireland v Scotland

Group B

21st October 2023 – Spain v Wales, France v Italy

28th October 2023 – France v Spain, Italy v Wales

4th November 2023 – Wales v France, Italy v Spain

Final

11th November 2023