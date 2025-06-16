England Universities retain President’s Cup

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES 42 UK ARMED FORCES 30

DAVID BUTLER, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Wednesday

THE Students registered their third successive President’s Cup title in a contest in which the Armed Forces, who were 18-12 ahead at the interval, were hit by the dismissal of Jack Ray midway through the second period for alleged punching.

England Universities were already twelve points clear by that stage, having had the better of the third quarter with unanswered tries by Harry Lowery, Elliott Martin and James Leach, with Fin Balback adding each conversion on his way to a seven-from-seven return with the boot.

Immediately following Ray’s departure, Charlie Yeomans crossed for the holders, and although the Forces closed strongly through Jamie Teixera and TJ Richardson (Michael McDonald converting both scores in a five-goal contribution) Lowery nipped over between-times to keep the Students out of sight.

With both sides having already beaten Great Britain Teachers by 12 points, the championship was very much on the line at the kick-off, with a golden-point finale having been agreed in the event of a draw.

Myles Mason gave the Forces an early lead, McDonald converting from the touchline, before the Students went in front through Jack Dickinson and Leon Stewart.

The pendulum swung the Armed Forces’ way with tries by Nathan Barker and Cam Lees, McDonald adding both goals before kicking a penalty from halfway on the cusp of half-time.

But the second period went the way of England Universities, who collected their trophy from Rugby Football League Director Martin Coyd OBE, who was a key figure behind Rugby League becoming a sport officially recognised by the British military.

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES: Fin Balback, Jake Dickinson, Dan Perry, Leon Stewart, Deusjes Nzage, Charlie Yeomans, Ben Grindley-Roberts, Harry Lowery, Jamie O’Keeffe, Freddie Smith, Teddy Davidson, Isaac Coleman, Alex Ringshall. Subs: Will Lintin, Danny Salkeld, James Leach, Elliot Martin, Ben Bell-Thorn, Oli Winterbottom

Tries: Dickinson (12), Stewart (14), Lowery (42, 75), Martin (51), Leach (57), Yeomans (63)

Goals: Balback 7/7

UK ARMED FORCES: Kieran Prescott, Harry Vorweg, Joey Sugden, Cam McDonald, Myles Mason, Eli Steinberlt, Cam Lees, Sam Roberts, Michael McDonald, Jack Ray, TJ Richardson, James Teixera, Nathan Barker. Subs: James Crabb, Louis Fraser, Adam Hooper, Josh Konobiau

Tries: Mason (3), Barker (21), Lees (36), Teixera (68), Richardson (79)

Goals: M McDonald 5/6

Dismissal: Ray (62) – punching

Referee: Ollie Maddock