Wigan Warriors’ new signing takes part in first training session

WIGAN WARRIORS’ new signing Christian Wade has taken part in his first day of training with his new club.

Wade, a former England international, has made the sensational move following the end of the Premiership season with his current club Gloucester.

Plying his trade in rugby league means that it is the third sport for the 33-year-old, who has also previously experienced American football with the Buffalo Bills.

Now the fleet-footed winger has linked up with reigning Super League champions Wigan as they look to defend their title in 2025.

And he took part in his first training session with the Warriors as his rugby union side Gloucester failed to make the English Premiership play-offs.

“I’m excited to join Wigan Warriors, a club with a tremendous legacy,” Wade said upon his move.

“I’m honoured to be joining a list of legendary players who have played for this club.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get started.”