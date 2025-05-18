England to play two-match wheelchair Ashes series this year with full details confirmed

ENGLAND’S wheelchair team will play a two-match Ashes series against Australia as part of their tour down under this autumn.

The world champions will play the Wheelaroos on Thursday, October 30 and Sunday, November 2, with both games at the Gold Coast Indoor Sport and Leisure Centre.

They will also play matches against New South Wales (Friday, October 24 in Sydney) and Queensland (Monday, October 27 in the Sunshine Coast) as part of the tour.

England last toured Australia in 2019 when they also played two games, winning 84-28 in Sydney and 58-20 in Wollongong.

The most recent meeting between the nations was at the previous World Cup in 2022, when England opened an ultimately successful campaign by winning 38-8 at the Copper Box in London.

Martin Coyd, general manager of England Wheelchair Rugby League, said: “We are excited to have confirmation of an Ashes Tour at the end of the year.

“It will be a significant event in its own right, as playing Australia on their own territory is always a major challenge, and one that our England players will relish.

“We are especially pleased to be touring the year ahead of our World Cup defence, as an Ashes series will raise the profile of wheelchair Rugby League in Australia.”

England will return down under in 2026 for the next global tournament, again to be played alongside the men’s and women’s World Cups.

The Australia fixtures are set to be England’s biggest internationals of this year, with biggest rivals France unwilling to play amid a falling-out between the respective governing bodies.