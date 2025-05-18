St George Illawarra Dragons fight back at Brisbane Broncos

BRISBANE BRONCOS 26 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 30

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Sunday

EZRA MAM’S sparkling return from suspension couldn’t stop the batting Broncos from slumping to a fifth loss from their last six games against the Dragons.

Brisbane led 14-6 after Jaydn Su’A tackled Billy Walters from an offside position in the 50th minute.

But St George Illawarra scored twice while down to twelve men then held off the fast-finishing hosts to snap their three-game losing streak.

Mam had his fingerprints all over the Broncos’ four tries, while Saints skipper Clint Gutherson was outstanding for the victors, racking up a game-high 232 running metres and a brace of tries. Winger Tyrell Sloan also snagged a double.

Having served his nine-match ban for driving under the influence of drugs, Mam set up the opener to Gehamat Shibasaki then scored himself.

Sloan flew to collect a Lyhkan King-Togia bomb and keep the visitors in touch.

But when referee Gerard Sutton punished Su’A early in the second half, and Reynolds booted the resulting penalty-goal, the Dragons looked in deep trouble.

However, the undermanned Saints scored through Gutherson and Jacob Liddle from long range to snatch the lead.

Mam’s line break released Kotoni Staggs for the Broncos’ reply, although second tries to Sloan and Gutherson got the Dragons back on top.

A beautiful Mam pass assisted Jesse Arthars and Payne Haas threatened late, but the Red Vee clung on.

BRONCOS: 1 Selwyn Cobbo, 2 Deine Mariner, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Gehamat Shibasaki, 5 Jesse Arthars, 6 Ezra Mam, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Patrick Carrigan, 9 Billy Walters, 10 Payne Haas, 11 Xavier Willison, 12 Jordan Riki, 13 Kobe Hetherington. Subs (all used): 14 Cory Paix, 15 Corey Jensen, 16 Brendan Piakura, 17 Fletcher Baker

Tries: Shibasaki (17), Mam (26), Staggs (61), Arthars (77); Goals: Reynolds 5/5

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Tyrell Sloan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Corey Allan, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Lyhkan King-Togia, 10 David Klemmer, 9 Damien Cook, 17 Blake Lawrie, 11 Dylan Egan, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 13 Hamish Stewart. Subs (all used): 8 Jack De Belin, 14 Jacob Liddle, Luciano Leilua, 16 Loko Pasifiki Tonga

Tries: Sloan (33, 67), Gutherson (53, 75), Liddle (58); Goals: Holmes 5/6; Sin bin: Su’A (50) — professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4; 12-6, 14-6, 14-12, 14-18, 20-18, 20-24, 20-30, 26-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Broncos: Ezra Mam; Dragons: Clint Gutherson

Penalty count: 7-6; Half-time: 12-4; Referee: Gerard Sutton; Attendance: 38,016