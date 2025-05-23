Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess sheds light on Zane Musgrove exit and potential replacement

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess wishes Zane Musgrove all the best following the latter’s exit from the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington revealed that Musgrove had left the club earlier today, with the rampaging forward heading to ambitious Oldham on an 18-month deal.

That has left a hole in the Wolves’ pack, with inspirational forward Paul Vaughan also sidelined.

Now Burgess has shed light on Musgrove’s exit.

“I don’t think we need to go into detail on that, it’s been dealt with internally,” Burgess said on Sky Sports.

“We have gone through a process. We wish Zane all the best.

“He’s gone to Oldham and hopefully he will play and get some good football under his belt.”

All Out Rugby League has linked Warrington with a move for former Castleford Tigers back-rower Elie El-Zakhem, but Burgess is not looking for any imminent replacement for Musgrove.

“Not imminently no (looking for a replacement). Nothing is on my priority list with that at the moment.

“We will see how the season unfolds and if anything comes up.”