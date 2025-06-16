Catalans Dragons’ season gets worse as Stade Gilbert Brutus problems emerge

CATALANS’ catastrophic season is going from bad to worse as the Dragons have been turfed out of their home by a fungus.

Treatment to the pitch at Stade Gilbert Brutus has meant that training sessions for interim coach Joel Tomkins and his players has had to be switched to nearby Canet FC.

A fungal infection caused by sharing lawnmowers with the nearby rugby union club has grown steadily worse and club chiefs have called in turf experts to treat the problem, which causes large visible brown “crop circles” on the pitch.

Last year the club painted the pitch green to hide the circles, but this year there has been further action to fix the problem.

The pitch will be in fine shape for the visit of Leigh Leopards and approximately 2,500 away fans flying in for Saturday’s game.

Leading tour operator Catalan Sport Tours reported 20 coach-loads of Leigh fans heading to Perpignan.

Owner David Foti said, “There has been huge demand for this game, there will be an awful lot of leopard-print in Perpignan on Saturday.

“We have got over 1,100 fans coming up from Lloret and I know there are many more travelling independently. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were 2,500 away fans there on Saturday.”

Those fans will be hoping for victory over a hapless home team which is on a six-game losing streak; has conceded almost 200 points in the last four games and suffered a worst-ever Super League losing margin (68-6) last Friday at Hull KR.

Catalans are likely to be missing captain Ben Garcia against Leigh after he was sent off for striking at Hull KR although fullback Sam Tomkins has been cleared to play following his recovery from a knee infection.

Brother Joel will await results of medical scans on a calf injury for second-rower Tariq Sims and a lower arm or wrist problem for winger Tommy Makinson, both sustained at Hull KR.