English Southern Regions pull away from Wales Dragonhearts

WALES DRAGONHEARTS 16 ENGLISH COMBINED SOUTHERN REGIONS 30

IAN GOLDEN, The Gnoll, Neath, Saturday

THE Southern Regions, who had lost 24-16 to an Australia/New Zealand Exiles team seven days earlier in a meeting of the cream of, largely, the Southern Conference League, got swiftly back on the wagon with an ultimately comfortable win over a Wales side that has yet to taste victory this autumn.

The Dragonhearts, who represent the best amateur players in the country, will aim to make amends in their next fixture, against Ireland Wolfhounds on Saturday, November 1 (11.30am).

There was little between the sides at the break when Southern Regions (who have been formed as part of a performance pathway for players from beyond the north of England) led 16-12, but the visitors had much the better of exchanges in the second period, defending well and taking their opportunities.

Wales, after Lloyd Allen had an early try disallowed for offside, went in front on ten minutes with a 50-metre score by debutant Elli Evans, who had been drafted into the side the previous night because of injuries, as Sean Waldeck converted.

The English replied eight minutes later, David Bofenda sending Andy Prosser over, but Dan Robinson’s conversion attempt rebounded off a post.

Callum Whitcombe snaffled another score on 23 minutes (again courtesy of a sharp Bofenda ball); Robinson was on target to help forge a 10-6 lead.

Bofenda himself crossed as the interval beckoned, Robinson goaling from touch, but Wales grabbed a lifeline when Waldeck converted Owen Evans’ late score to peg Southern Regions back to a four-point lead at half-time.

The visitors, however, effectively took control with three second-half tries, before the Dragonhearts recorded a late consolation touchdown by Owen Thomas.

Tyler Johnson-Thomas had squeezed in at the corner for Souths within five minutes of the restart, Jake Cummins darted over from dummy-half as the match went into the final quarter (Robinson appending his third goal) and a notable victory was wrapped up when Prosser grabbed his second try in the last ten minutes.

DRAGONHEARTS: Brad Lewellyn (Thornhill Trojans), Ieuan Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Owen Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Rhodri Roberts (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Kurtis Haile (Bristol All Golds), Sean Waldeck (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Elli Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Alan Pope (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Nathan Tucker (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Ryan Price-Jones (Clock Face Miners), Lloyd Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Rhys Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Llewellyn Hawkes (Bridgend Blue Bulls). Subs: Owen Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Johnathan Reid (South Wales Jets), Chadd George (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Lewis Francis (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Lewis Harris (Rhondda Outlaws), Liam Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Ben Jackson (Aberavon Fighting Irish)

COMBINED SOUTHERN REGIONS: Callum Whitcombe (Brentwood Eels), Louis Baker (Medway Dragons), Dan Robinson (Telford Raiders), Andy Prosser (Oxford Cavaliers), David Bofenda (Eastern Rhinos), Liam Fussell (Telford Raiders), Luke Drummond (Elmbridge Eagles), Jack Jonson (Nottingham Outlaws), Doug Chirnside (London Chargers), Euan Tiernan (Brentwood Eels), Dom Aston (Elmbridge Eagles), Tyler Johnson-Thomas (Wests Warriors), Coryn Ward (Nottingham Outlaws). Subs: George Jackson (Wests Warriors), Georgie Treffers (Brentwood Eels), George Moore (Medway Dragons), Jack Cummins (Elmbridge Eagles), Tyler Long (Hemel Stags), Matt Tootill (Brentwood Eels), Will Randall (Eastern Rhinos)

Half-time: 12-16; Referee: James Jones