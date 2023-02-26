Lee Radford on club changes needed to get near St Helens, Joe Westerman issue and absence and Castleford Tigers debutants

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 24-6 at home to St Helens this afternoon, live on Channel 4.

The West Yorkshire side spurned a number of chances, including an inexplicable 75th minute effort from Bureta Faraimo effort when he dived over the deadball line in the act of scoring.

Castleford were up against Saints, though, and a week after the World Club Challenge, the reigning champions did what they needed to do in their first Super League game.

In terms of what other clubs need to do to get near the Merseyside club, Castleford boss Lee Radford stated that whole sweeping changes are needed for everyone.

“There are so many changes that need to be made right across the club, from top to bottom,” Radford said.

“They are an elite club in every department. Changing that inner club is sometimes difficult.

“It’s everything from junior scouting to talent pool. When they get them in there they nurture them. Their production line is never-ending.”

Radford also discussed the impact of the Joe Westerman issue and once more reiterated that he hadn’t seen last week’s 32-30 defeat to Hull FC coming.

“Last week was the oldest cliche in the book that I didn’t see it coming. Pre-season had been good, we had showed up with the right mindset in pre-season games.

“But then there was that going off in the background, you aren’t in the sheds when the blokes are talking about it or in the living room when they get home. I don’t want that to be an excuse for last week’s performance.”

Westerman, along with Suaia Matagi, Mahe Fonua and Nathan Massey, missed out against Saints and Radford explained that this was performance-based following the loss to Hull FC.

There were, however, two debutants for the Tigers this afternoon, with Albert Vete and Muizz Mustapha both getting a run out and Radford was happy with both players’ impact.

“I thought him and Albie had a crack, but the interchanges got muddled up and it hurt us a bit.

“It didn’t go how we wanted it to but sometimes that happens. We’ve got a short turnaround against Wigan which will be tough.”