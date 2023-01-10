Every Super League, Championship and NRL game you can watch on TV in February

THE new Super League, Championship, League One and NRL seasons will be upon us in the next few months.

And whilst a number of people have bought season tickets, there will always be thousands of rugby league fans watching from the comfort of their own home.

Of course, to do so, they first need to know the schedule going forward.

Well, there are all the Super League, Championship and NRL games people can watch on TV in February.

Monday 6th February

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports

Championship

7:45pm Keighley Cougars v Featherstone Rovers

​

Thursday 9th February

6:55am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

7:00am New Zealand Warriors v Wests Tigers

​

Friday 10th February

6:50am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

6:55am Newcastle Knights v Cronulla Sharks

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

9:00am South Sydney v Manly Sea Eagles

​

Saturday 11th February

1:40am Sky Sports Arena | 1:30am Watch NRL

Women’s NRL All Star Game

1:45am NZ Maori v Aust. Indigenous

​4:55am Sky Sports Arena | 4:30am Watch NRL

NRL All Star Game

5:00am NZ Maori v Aust. Indigenous

6:55am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

7:00am Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

9:05am St George Illawarra Dragons v St Helens

​

Sunday 12th February

2:30am Sky Sports Mix | 2:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

2:50am Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters

4:50am Sky Sports Mix | 4:50am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

4:55am Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs​

6:55am Sky Sports Arena | 6:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

7:00am North Queensland Cowboys v The Dolphins

​8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

9:05am Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans

​

Monday 13th February

7:15pm ViaPlay Sports

Championship

7:45pm York RLFC v Bradford Bulls

​

Thursday 16th February

7:00pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

​

Friday 17th February

6:50am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

6:55am Newcastle Knights v Parramatta Eels

8:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

9:00am Sydney Roosters v Manly Sea Eagles

7:00pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

​

Saturday 18th February

4:25am Sky Sports Arena | 4:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season (Charity Shield)

4:30am St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs

6:30am Sky Sports Arena | 6:30am Channel 4

6:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre Season (World Club Challenge)

7:00am Penrith Panthers v St Helens

9:00am Sky Sports Arena | 9:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

9:10am Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys

​12:30pm Channel 4

Super League

1:00pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

​

Sunday 19th February

1:45am Sky Sports Arena | 1:30am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

1:50am New Zealand Warriors v Melbourne Storm

​3:50am Sky Sports Arena | 3:50am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

3:55am Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders

​5:55am Sky Sports Arena | 5:55am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

6:00am Canterbury Bulldogs v Cronulla Sharks

​7:55am Sky Sports Arena | 8:00am Watch NRL

NRL Pre-Season

8:05am The Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans

Friday 24th February

7:00pm Sky Sports Arena

Super League

8:00pm Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday 26th February

12.30pm Channel 4

Super League

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Credit to RugbyLeagueOnTV.com for their brilliant work.