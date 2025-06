Every Super League club and their Captain’s Challenge success

THE Captain’s Challenge was introduced to Super League ahead of the 2025 season.

Already a well-entrenched ruling in the NRL, the Captain’s Challenge allows teams to try and overturn a referee’s decision, with the video official looking at all available angles to come to a conclusion.

So far after data taken from the first 11 Super League rounds, there have been 133 Captain’s Challenges from the 12 Super League sides – with merely 47 being successful.

Here is how each Super League club has fared so far, with statistics provided by Jordan Kingston at Stats Perform.

Castleford Tigers

Captain’s Challenge total: 12

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 7

Inconclusive: 0

Catalans Dragons

Captain’s Challenge total: 12

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 3

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 8

Inconclusive: 1

Huddersfield Giants

Captain’s Challenge total: 10

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 3

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Inconclusive: 2

Hull FC

Captain’s Challenge total: 18

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 8

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 6

Inconclusive: 4

Hull KR

Captain’s Challenge total: 9

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 2

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 7

Inconclusive: 0

Leeds Rhinos

Captain’s Challenge total: 11

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 6

Inconclusive: 0

Leigh Leopards

Captain’s Challenge total: 9

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 3

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Inconclusive: 1

Salford Red Devils

Captain’s Challenge total: 13

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 8

Inconclusive: 0

St Helens

Captain’s Challenge total: 9

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 3

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 6

Inconclusive: 0

Wakefield Trinity

Captain’s Challenge total: 13

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 4

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 6

Inconclusive: 3

Warrington Wolves

Captain’s Challenge total: 10

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 4

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Inconclusive: 1

Wigan Warriors

Captain’s Challenge total: 7

Successful Captain’s Challenges: 2

Unsuccessful Captain’s Challenges: 5

Inconclusive: 0