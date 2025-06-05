Try-scorer back in Featherstone Rovers squad for Wembley clash with York Knights

WINGER Connor Wynne (pictured) and forward Jordan Williams are back in the Featherstone Rovers frame for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final showdown against York Knights at Wembley on Saturday.

Coach Paul Cooke has named the pair in his 21-man squad, with centre James Glover, cup-tied after playing for Sheffield Eagles in the competition already this season, and on-loan Leigh Leopards forward Nathan Wilde dropping out.

Former Hull FC player Wynne, 24, last figured in the impressive 40-14 1895 Cup semi-final win at Oldham last month, crossing for two tries to take his season’s haul to 11 in 10 games.

Williams, 24, who played for London Broncos in Super League last season, has also missed the two matches since that Boundary Park success.

Featherstone Rovers 21-man squad: Caleb Aekins, Derrell Olpherts, Jayden Hatton, Gareth Gale, Ben Reynolds, Gadwin Springer, Will Jubb, Jimmy Beckett, Brad Day, Danny Addy, Connor Jones, Sitaleki Akauloa, King Vuniyayawa, Clay Webb, Josh Hardcastle, Jordan Williams, Calum Turner. Connor Wynne, Bailey O’Connor, Jack Arnold, Ryan Hampshire.