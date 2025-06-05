Matt Dufty on why Warrington Wolves have struggled in 2025 and why they lost 2024 Challenge Cup Final

MATT DUFTY believes that Warrington Wolves “let the occasion get” to them in last year’s Challenge Cup Final.

The Wolves went down 18-8 to Wigan Warriors last year, but they never really looked like getting one over on one of their biggest rivals.

Now Dufty, who is as excited as they come for Saturday’s showpiece event against Hull KR, has explained just why that defeat occurred.

“It’s marked as one of the biggest events of the year and to obviously play two in two years is special,” Dufty told League Express.

“Two years in a row at Wembley is one of the most special things I’ve done in my career.

“Last year we let the occasion get to us a bit. We probably lost the game in the first-half.

“For me, I’d never been to Wembley before and when I walked out five minutes before the game, it felt like a lifetime.

“This year, I feel a lot more settled – it’s just another game of footy at the end of the day.”

2025 also appears different from 2024 due to the fact that Warrington have struggled in the league this time around as opposed to last season.

“Last year, we were a lot more consistent and that the top of the league going into it with good form. This year has been more disrupted so we haven’t had much chance to think about it.

“Our form has been up and down. Every time we’ve played in the Challenge Cup, however, our form has been there and hopefully it can be there this week.”

So why does Dufty think the form hasn’t been there this year?

“We have had a lot of injuries and haven’t had a consistent spine. I think there’s been a lot of chopping and changing and haven’t had a chance to stick to a game plan that suits us.

“We have had to change things up each week to suit the personnel we have in the side.

“It’s been hard to cope some weeks but the boys have done a really good effort to stay positive in this time. With more experience and a stable side this week, hopefully we will get the job done.”

One man that is 50/50 to play in the final on Saturday is George Williams, but Dufty is “very excited” to have the halfback back in the ranks.

“He unlocks me and helps me play some of my best footy. He takes the pressure off of me.

“We’ve got a good combination, we don’t talk about things too much but we end up being in the same place on the field.

“I’m very excited to have him back and probably the most excited out of everyone to have him back in the side.

“Hull KR will hope he won’t play.