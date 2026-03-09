Every Super League player with disciplinary points in 2026

THE start of the new Super League season has been fast and frenetic.

With Super League new boys Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights joining the top flight to make it 14 teams, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has two extra sides to assess on a Monday.

Of course, from Grades A to F, the severity of punishment can greatly differ to the sanctions meted about by the MRP.

Here are all the penalty points accrued by Super League players so far:

Bradford Bulls – 3

Eliot Peposhi – 23

Loghan Lewis – 17.25

Ryan Sutton – 3.25

Castleford Tigers – 3

Daejarn Asi – 3.25

Liam Hood – 1

Joe Stimson – 1

Catalans Dragons – 4

Ben Garcia – 9.5

Nick Cotric – 6

Josh Allen – 1

Lewis Dodd – 1

Huddersfield Giants – 3

Sam Hewitt – 7

Jack Billington – 3

Chris Patolo – 3

Hull FC – 1

Ligi Sao – 15

Hull KR – 6

Karl Lawton – 23

Mikey Lewis – 5

Elliot Minchella – 3.25

Sauaso Sue – 1.75

Peta Hiku – 1.25

Jai Whitbread – 1

Leeds Rhinos – 4

Maika Sivo – 1.25

Danny Levi – 1

Jeremiah Mata’utia – 1

Jarrod O’Connor – 1

Leigh Leopards – 2

Owen Trout – 4.5

Jack Hughes – 1

St Helens – 3

Joe Shorrocks – 13.5

Jackson Hastings – 5

David Klemmer – 3.5

Toulouse Olympique – 4

Rob Butler – 5

Joe Cator – 3.25

Anthony Marion – 3

Romeo Tropis – 1

Wakefield Trinity – 5

Jay Pitts – 3.25

Jazz Tevaga – 3.25

Seth Nikotemo – 1.25

Tyson Smoothy – 1.25

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 1

Warrington Wolves – 1

Ben Currie – 3

Wigan Warriors – 5

Adam Keighran – 4.75

Brad O’Neill – 4.25

Junior Nsemba – 3

Luke Thompson – 2.75

Oliver Partington – 2

York Knights

None