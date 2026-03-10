Ryan Carr makes Castleford Tigers admission following Super League season start

RYAN CARR has admitted that his Castleford Tigers side ‘will have to learn on the run’ in the next few months.

With practically a whole new squad and a new head coach, the Tigers are one of the most changed sides from the one that took to the field in 2025.

Last season was a major disappointment on the whole as Castleford finished second bottom on the Super League ladder, saved only from the wooden spoon by a financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

Bringing in a new philosophy and a whole new squad has its major challenges, and Carr believes that it will take a while for things to click, even if he is happy with his side’s progress so far.

“A lot of things have gone how we wanted them to but some haven’t. There are always things you need to do better and improve on and that’s going to be for many years to come,” Carr said.

“It’s never going to be the final product but there’s somethings that we need to improve on.

“The growth has been pleasing in the playing group and the way we are playing our games. I feel like it’s been a positive for us.

“We are a group that will have to learn on the run, and sometimes you learn more form when you get it wrong than when you get it right.

“We need to continue not to make the same mistakes. If we can improve and learn and get it right the next time, that’s what growing is about.