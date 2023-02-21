Every World Club Challenge result and attendance since 1987 as English rugby league sides win 14 out of 27 fixtures

THE World Club Challenge is set to take place on Saturday morning (GMT) as St Helens gear up for their clash against Penrith Panthers.
In the past, there have been 26 clashes between the UK’s and Australia’s best as the title for the ‘world’s best’ gets awarded, with Australian and British sides winning a total of 13 each.
Here are all the fixtures, the results and the attendances:
7/10/87 Wigan 8 Manly 2 (Central Park, Wigan) Attendance: 36,895
10/10/89 Widnes 30 Canberra 18 (Old Trafford, Manchester) Attendance: 30,786
2/10/91 Wigan 21 Penrith 4 (Anfield, Liverpool) Attendance: 20,152
30/10/92 Brisbane 22 Wigan 8 (Central Park, Wigan) Attendance: 17,746
1/6/94 Wigan 20 Brisbane 14 (ANZ Stadium, Brisbane) Attendance: 54,220
22/1/00 Melbourne 44 St Helens 6 (JJB Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 13,394
26/1/01 St Helens 20 Brisbane 18 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 16,041
1/2/02 Bradford 41 Newcastle 26 (McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 21,113
14/2/03 Sydney Roosters 38 St Helens 0 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 19,807
13/2/04 Bradford 22 Penrith 4 (McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 18,962
4/2/05 Leeds 39 Bulldogs 32 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 37,028
3/2/06 Bradford 30 Wests Tigers 10 (Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield) Attendance: 19,207
23/2/07 St Helens 18 Brisbane 14 (Reebok Stadium, Bolton) Attendance: 23,207
29/2/08 Leeds 11 Melbourne 4 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 33,204
1/3/09 Manly 28 Leeds 20 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 32,569
28/2/10 Melbourne 18 Leeds 10 (Elland Road, Leeds) Attendance: 27,697
27/2/11 St George Illawarra 21 Wigan 15 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 24,268
17/2/12 Leeds 26 Manly 12 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 21,062
22/2/13 Melbourne 18 Leeds 14 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 20,400
22/2/14 Sydney Roosters 36 Wigan 14 (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) Attendance: 31,515
22/2/15 South Sydney 39 St Helens 0 (Langtree Park, St Helens) Attendance: 17,980
21/2/16 North Queensland 38 Leeds 4 (Headingley Carnegie, Leeds) Attendance: 19,778
19/2/17 Wigan 22 Cronulla 6 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 21,011
16/2/18 Melbourne 38 Leeds 4 (AAMI Park, Melbourne) Attendance: 19,062
17/2/19 Sydney Roosters 20 Wigan 8 (DW Stadium, Wigan) Attendance: 21,331
22/2/20 Sydney Roosters 20 St Helens 12 (Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens) Attendance: 16,108
18/2/23 Penrith Panthers 12 St Helens 13 (BlueBet Stadium, Penrith) Attendance: 13,873
Brisbane Broncos beat Hunter Mariners 36-12 at Ericsson Stadium, Auckland, in the 1997 Super League World Club Championship final following a competition involving 22 clubs. The attendance was 12,000.
Eastern Suburbs did win the inaugural World Club Challenge in 1976, 25-2 against St Helens, with an attendance of 26,865 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, it would be over a decade before the concept would be introduced annually.