Hull KR hit with triple blow as Lachlan Coote one of those missing out as Salford Red Devils welcome Joe Burgess back into the squad

SALFORD RED DEVILS take on Hull KR this Thursday night with both sides unbeaten from round one.

Whilst Salford managed to overcome a stubborn Leigh Leopards side, Rovers were able to put in a tremendous shift against the Wigan Warriors.

That being said, the Robins suffered injuries to Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy at the weekend which rule both of them out for this clash. There is also no Lachlan Coote for the visitors

The Red Devils, meanwhile, welcome back Joe Burgess into the fold from injury.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad:

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

20 Ellis Longstaff

21 Amir Bourouh

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

28 Deon Cross

Hull KR’s 21-man squad:

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Jesse Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

16 James Batchelor

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

19 Will Dagger

20 Mikey Lewis

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e