Hull KR hit with triple blow as Lachlan Coote one of those missing out as Salford Red Devils welcome Joe Burgess back into the squad

SALFORD RED DEVILS take on Hull KR this Thursday night with both sides unbeaten from round one.
Whilst Salford managed to overcome a stubborn Leigh Leopards side, Rovers were able to put in a tremendous shift against the Wigan Warriors.
That being said, the Robins suffered injuries to Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy at the weekend which rule both of them out for this clash. There is also no Lachlan Coote for the visitors
The Red Devils, meanwhile, welcome back Joe Burgess into the fold from injury.
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad:
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
3 Kallum Watkins
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
20 Ellis Longstaff
21 Amir Bourouh
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
28 Deon Cross
Hull KR’s 21-man squad:
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Jesse Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
16 James Batchelor
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
19 Will Dagger
20 Mikey Lewis
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e