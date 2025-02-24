Warrington Wolves chief pushes for Super League to return to Vegas

WARRINGTON CEO Karl Fitzpatrick says the push into America will be a success if two different Super League clubs continue the ambition and play in Las Vegas next year.

Warrington and Wigan will break new ground on March 1 with the first-ever Super League game to be played in the United States. The two English sides will join the NRL’s massive event at Allegiant Stadium next weekend.

There has been no confirmation of what format the Las Vegas weekend will take in 2026, but Fitzpatrick believes Super League should maintain their involvement.

“From a league perspective, success looks like two more Super League clubs going over there next year,” he told League Express.

“If that’s the case, it’s been a success. We’d want nothing more than two other clubs to go out there and continue to promote the brand of Super League. Absolutely those conversations should be happening, in my opinion.”

Both Hull KR coach Willie Peters and St Helens coach Paul Wellens have said publicly that they would like to see their teams play in Las Vegas in the future.

Warrington have experienced a rise in season ticket sales, a spike in merchandise sales and new corporate sponsors joining the club since the American match was announced.

But Fitzpatrick feels all of Super League has already benefited from the Vegas fixture before a ball has been kicked.

“There’s already been a halo effect, we’ve seen it in round one,” he said.

“Attendances have been up, social media engagement has been up something like 100 percent, so I think we’re already realising the halo effect of this game because there’s been so much promotion towards this and to Super League.

“We’re hoping this carries through post-game, and I’m pretty confident it will. We’re realising a lot of benefits.

“The reaction has been incredible, I’ve not known anything like it since we made the announcement last year – the interest we’ve had from media outlets, commercial partners, and from some of our broadcasters.

“Many people would have seen the activation at Wigan creating a little Las Vegas chapel on Wigan’s ground and flying Michael Buffer over.

“I’ve never known our broadcaster (Sky Sports) to be as excited and to have put as much resource and energy into promoting our game. They’re approaching it like a fight night, they’re doing a countdown to the game. So it’s enthused all of the Rugby League community and got wider appeal.”

Warrington’s team and travelling party were due to land in Nevada yesterday (Sunday) and are staying at Resorts World.

“It’s been such a big operation and the NRL have been fantastic in supporting us with this,” Fitzpatrick said.

“We’re taking a party just short of 40 with the media staff, commercial team, the players and the coaching staff. We want to maximise being there.

“Of course the game is the pinnacle, and the key focus, but there’s going to be so much going on before that with fan villages, fan events, sponsors events, meeting players, post-game parties – all of that.

“So pulling all of that together has been challenging but our team has been absolutely fantastic.”