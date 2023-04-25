Ex-Bradford Bulls head coach ‘hurting’ by downfall of former Super League club

THERE was a time when the Bradford Bulls were one of the golden eggs of the new Super League era.

Four Super League titles between 1996 and 2005, the Bulls still remain just one of four clubs to ever win the showpiece Grand Final even though the West Yorkshire side has not played in Super League since 2014.

For former head coach Matthew Elliott, who led the Bulls to one Super League title and one Challenge Cup success before the turn of the century, it is sad to have witnessed their demise in the 2010s.

“It hurts a bit to look at the results to see where they are and having an understanding of how they ended up there,” Elliott told League Express.

“I guess I still look at the club through the perspective of having 25,000 people at Odsal in a game against Leeds with a tremendous atmosphere and the joy we were able to create there.

“At this time that is not accessible to Bulls fans or even rugby league fans which is sad.”

Despite the hard Bradford times, Elliott is “extremely grateful” for what he experienced whilst at Odsal – and still has incredibly fond memories during his time coaching the Bulls.

“I loved my time in the UK, it was a great rugby league experience and the start of my head coaching journey,” Elliott continued.

“But also for my family and personally, the whole experience of where I lived and then with the Bulls, it was an extraordinary thing to be a part of.

“It was very fulfilling, I met some extraordinary people associated with the club both on and off the field.

“I am extremely grateful. I couldn’t speak more highly of the people I got to work with and being alongside the fans. What we were able to create at the club, it was special.