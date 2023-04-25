Two Super League sides to appeal bans at Tribunal this evening

THERE will be two appeals at the Operational Rules Tribunal this evening.

Leigh Leopards have appealed the one-match suspension imposed on Nathan Wilde for Grade B dangerous contact in last Friday’s Betfred Super League victory over Leeds Rhinos. The appeal will be heard by an independent Operational Rules Tribunal this evening.

Catalans Dragons have also appealed a decision of Monday’s Match Review Panel that their prop Siosiua Taukeiaho was guilty of a Grade B high tackle in Sunday’s Betfred Super League game at Salford. Their appeal will be heard by an Operational Rules Tribunal next Tuesday. The Dragons have already established that if found guilty, the player will not be subject to a one-match suspension, as previously stated – following further research into his previous record.