Page XIII: What makes a perfect game of rugby league?

PERFECT – what does that word mean?

Different dictionaries define the word in various ways but the general theme of them all is: “having everything necessary; complete and without faults or weaknesses.”

So then judging by this, Super League’s opening game of the season was the very definition of ‘the perfect game’. It had drama, it had big hits, it had very few, if any, errors and neither side gave up for the whole 83 minutes.

The mention of errors here is probably the crucial point when it comes to perfection in rugby league. If a side remains error-free then it is very difficult for the opposition to score – no missed tackles prevent breaks, no knock-ons mean possession isn’t turned over in dangerous territory. Defensively a strong performance also restricts metres and territory.

I know this is a fairly basic view of the game and that there are other ways to score, but generally defences win games. So when two teams are pretty much spot-on in that area, as both Wigan and Leigh were at The Brick Community Stadium, a 0-0 scoreline is perhaps not as unbelieveable as it seemed at the time.

Leigh went on to win in Golden Point but neither team deserved to lose that game. The same could be said the following night between Hull KR and Castleford after their opening round game finished 18-18 after 80 minutes.

But the issue of Golden Point is another debate altogether, and one I have previously written about on this page.

So back to Wigan v Leigh – yes it might have been the ‘perfect’ game, but does ‘perfect’ always mean the ‘best’?

We hardened rugby league fans and aficionados may have enjoyed the game for its intensity and its attritional nature, and fully appreciated the defensive efforts on show, but would we want to watch it every week? If we’re being honest, probably not.

Any potential new fans tuning in that night expecting to witness fast-paced action, with plenty of points and some spectacular tries in the corner would probably have turned off their TVs disappointed.

Those same people will probably also have had the same reaction two days later if they watched St Helens romp their way to an 82-0 win over a massively under-strength Salford.

It was one-way traffic from kick-off and the outcome was sadly inevitable. Thankfully though, Salford’s troubles have now been resolved. The takeover by new owners has been ratified and coach Paul Rowley has the benefit of being able to name his strongest side each week without any salary cap restrictions.

Of course, everyone has their own views, but perhaps the closest we came to the ‘best’ sort of rugby league game came at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in round two.

It was by no means the perfect performance from either side, but still had a lot of the defensive intensity that Wigan v Leigh had, mixed with some moments of attacking magic that led to some great tries.

Mikey Lewis’ pinpoint kick to the crossbar bounced kindly for Tom Davies to score for the Robins in the first half before returning Wakefield winger and this month’s RLW cover star Tom Johnstone scored a trademark acrobatic try in the corner.

Throughout the game, there was never more than a score between the teams and for the entire 80 minutes either side could have taken the points.

For me, they’re the ‘best’ sort of games and just one of the reasons I love rugby league.

Of course, sometimes the whole event and atmosphere around the game can make those fixtures the ‘best’ and nothing will test this theory more than the Vegas weekend at the start of March.

You may have noticed there is very little mention of the event in this issue. My colleague Martyn Sadler talks about the potential legacy of the two games that feature English teams – Wigan v Warrington and England’s women against Australia, but that is it for now.

Our publishing schedule just didn’t make it possible for us to preview any of the Vegas fixtures before they were played, but rest assured, we will bring you coverage of the games and the event in the next issue.

So for now, sit back and enjoy watching the season unfold. Our game might not always be perfect, but my goodness we love it don’t we?

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 506 (March 2025)